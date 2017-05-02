Next week Turkish national football team travels to Azerbaijan for Baku 2017

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish national football team to participate in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games comes to Azerbaijan next week.

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral told reporters.

He siad that Turkey will bring to Azerbaijan a delegation including 500 members: “This is the second largest delegation after Azerbaijanis”.

The ambassador added that Turkey’s sports minister is expected to attend opening ceremony. Answering question on whether Turkey will be represented at the opening ceremony on highest level, ambassador told that it has not been decided yet.