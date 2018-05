Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A female wrestler from Azerbaijan Natalia Sinishin won the bronze medal after defeating Venezuela’s Angelica Arguello at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, the fight in the weight category of 53 kilograms ended with victory of the Azerbaijani athlete - 2: 1.

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will complete on August 21.