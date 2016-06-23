 Top
    Name of a bearer of Azerbaijani flag at Rio Olympics in 2016 unveiled

    Azad Rahimov: The final decision will be taken by the National Olympic Committee

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Boxer Teymur Mammadov may become a bearer of the Azerbaijani national team at Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics in 2016.

    Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said.

    According to the minister, it could happen in case of a victory of T.Mammadov in 1/4 finals at the forthcoming in Baku World Qualifier Tournament winning a license to the Olympic Games: "Otherwise, the final decision regarding the bearer of Azerbaijani flag will be adopted by the National Olympic Committee."

