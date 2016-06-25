Russian minister ​Mutko is ready to leave his post

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said that disqualification of the Russian team from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro would be a huge setback for him.

Report informs citing Gazeta.Ru, Mutko also noted that in this case, he will leave the post of Minister of Sport.

"I try to honestly do my job. It would be a huge setback, if the entire team is disqualified from the Olympics in Rio. In this case, I'll be ready to take full responsibility and resign.", - said Mutko in the program "Sportivniy vopros".

The Olympics will be held from 5 to 21 August.