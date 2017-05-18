Mother of fivefold champion in the Islamic Games: We want to give part of prize money to Thalassemia Center

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Part of the prize money of five gold awards gained by Ruslan Lunev at the Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be transferred to the Thalassemia Center of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani athlete-shooter, mother of fivefold gold medalist of the Games Ruslan Lunev, Irada Ashumova told Report.

"They earned this money, because they are talking about medals. But name wasn’t written on the medal. If a person earned five medals, it means that it is his merit and merit of his coach, especially I saw as his mother how he worked and works now. How hard to get such a success", I. Ashumova stated.

According to her, at the moment the main purpose is to continue working, not stop and "do not rest on our laurels, saying, we have money, we can do nothing."

Notably, for a gold in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games prize money amount for each Azerbaijani sportsman will be 150,000 AZN. Also their coaches will receive 75,000 AZN for each gold. Ruslan Lunev's trainer is his father Vladimir Lunev.

Commenting on question amid five gold medals of Ruslan Lunev at these Games against the backdrop of his low indicators at previous various sporting events, I. Ashumova pointed out that last year R. Lunev for the first time as an athlete went to Rio Olympics.

"Of course, it was good for us, because for the first time in 26 years, and for the first time at the Olympics as an athlete to take two time 15th places - we think is a great success. In India's New Delhi he took third place in February, at the European Championships in Slovenia’s Maribor he became the third together with another Azerbaijani athlete Nigar Nasirova", said sportswoman.

According to her, Ruslan Lunev flew to Munich to take part in the World Cup.