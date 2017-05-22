Moroccan NOC VP: Baku gave opportunity to Islamic world next time to take pride in itself

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku gave an opportunity to the Islamic world next time to take pride in itself".

Kamal Lahlou, Vice-President of the Moroccan National Olympic Committee told Report, commenting on the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Azerbaijani capital.

"I'd like to congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice-President, Chairperson of the Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva for high-level organization of this sports event", he added.

"Baku is even worth giant events as Olympic Games. If possible, I'd vote for Baku to hold the Olympic Games. You have great infrastructure here. I attended Rio 2016 Olympic Games and I can say that Baku doesn't fall behind for preparatory level", K. Lahlou said.

Speaking about results of the Moroccan team in the Islamic Games, he stressed that results are not as expected: "However, about 200 athletes sent to Baku got a chance to make their best. Sending this number of athletes to participate in the Games is demonstration of our high attention to the competition in Azerbaijan".