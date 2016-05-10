​More than 6,000 doping tests are scheduled to take at Rio Olympics 2016

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The athletes will be taken more than 6,000 doping tests during the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, website of the Dutch broadcasting corporation NOS declared citing the National Anti-Doping Agency of Brazil.

Almost 5,000 doping tests will be taken at the Olympic Games, and 1.2,000 at the Paralympic Games. The Brazilian government will allocate around 10 million EUR for Anti-Doping Agency at the time of the Games.

XXXI Summer Olympic Games will be held from 5 to 21 August 2016. It will be the first Olympic Games to be held in South America. Paralympic Games will be held a few weeks later - from 7 to 18 September.