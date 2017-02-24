Minister: Djibouti attaches great importance to organization of Islamic Games in Baku

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Organization of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will enable strengthening intercultural dialog between Azerbaijan and Djibouti.”

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Republic of Djibouti Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told in press conference.

The minister told that Djibouti attaches a great importance to Islamic Games and delegation from Djibouti will attend opening ceremony.

“Azerbaijan’s influence grows all over the world, including in Africa”, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told.