Minister: Azerbaijan will not meet travel costs of Islamic Games attendants

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov has made a statement concerning support to countries who don’t have resources to attend the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, Executive Director of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee told about possibility of concessions for transport and food.

He said that Azerbaijan will not meet travel costs of delegations: “Talking about food, countries should pay 50 USD for each sportsman. We can offer transport and food with advantageous prices for poor countries”.

Notably, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held during May 12-22.