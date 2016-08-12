Michael Phelps wins 22nd gold

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Phelps created history as he became the first swimmer to win four consecutive golds in the 200m individual medley Olympic title at the Rio 2016 Olympics on 11 August.

Report informs, this has seen him win his 22nd gold medal, taking his overall tally to 26 medals, which include two silver and two bronze.

Phelps, who turns 31 on Thursday, has already won the most gold medals (18) and overall medals (22) in Olympic history. He won eight gold medals in Beijing in 2008, a record for a single Olympics.