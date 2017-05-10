Media tour organized in the Athletes Village - PHOTO

© Report.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Islamic Solidarity Games Operating Committee has organized a media tour in the Athletes Village in Baku.

Report informs, during the tour information on activities of complex during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was provided.

It was noted that the central square of the Athletes Village intended for meetings with officials and technical people, as well as with relatives of athletes. National Flag Square is for the official events.

Two dining rooms operate in the complex without a break. Different cuisines prepared by local and foreign chefs. Content of all food and beverages shown on the boards.

Moreover, a polyclinic operate in Athletes Village continuously. Also, there are several hospitals and clinics working under a contract. Foreign medical personnel provide services to athletes and local personnel to other people.

Also there is an entertainment center for leisure in the complex.

Notably, Azerbaijani delegation moved to the first building. Now, delegation from Turkey, Iraq, Malaysia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia and several other countries has arrived in the Athletes Village.

Photo: Firi Salim