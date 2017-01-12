 Top
    Medals of 2020 Olympic Games will be partially made of gold recycled from old smartphones

    This project is part of government efforts aimed at maximum income from organization of Games

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Japan will use gold recycled in small doses from waste smartphones in waste recycling plants to make medals of 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Report informs, referring to TASS, this project is part of government efforts aimed at maximum income from organization of Games.

    Maximum economy programs during construction of new and upgrading of old facilities are complemented by broad cooperation with private businesses on development and already started sale of goods with Olympic symbols. The mascot hasn’t been yet approved, which will also have significant commercial value. 

