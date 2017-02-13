Mascots of Islamic Solidarity Games uncovered

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Official mascots of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games have been presented.

Report informs, beside playing an important role in Games’ promotion henceforth, Karabakh horses will also personify Baku 2017.

They have been named “Incə” (Fragile) and “Cəsur” (Brave). Both horses will inspire people to become part of Games and stimulate sentiments for sport festival.

Notably, mascots have been developed graphically.

Animated and real forms will be available soon to add color to Baku 2017.