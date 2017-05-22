Maria Stadnik: Organization of the 4th Islamic Games not differs from Summer Olympic Games

© Report.az

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic Games left vivid impressions. Whole audience was singing national anthem. This are memorable moments.

Report informs, gold medalist in Baku2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Mariya Stadnik said.

29-year-old athlete competing in 48 kg weight category said that the organization of Islamic Games is not different from Olympic Games. Everyone knows that our competition held at highest level.

Stadnik said she believed in victory: “I participate in all competitions to win the gold medal. I was supposed to win as Islamic Games were held in my home country”.

Notably, Mariya Stadnik is Olympic medalist and five-time world and European champion. She won gold medal at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.