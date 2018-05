© Report.az

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held at the state level. This event is of great importance for the state. As you know, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2017 "Year of Islamic Solidarity".

Report informs, Chief of Azerbaijani State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev told reporters.

M. Guliyev said that security during the event will be fully ensured.