Kuwait team suspended from Rio 2016

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait team will not took part at Rio 2016 Olympics.

Report informs citing New Straits Times, Swiss Vaud Cantonal Court has dismissed a suit filed by Kuwait against the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC suspended Kuwait over government interference in sports.

If international sports federations allow, the athletes will compete under a neutral flag, not under Kuwaiti.

The Arabs demand the IOC restoration of the participation and payment of 886 mln USD for moral damages. However, the court rejected it. Now Kuwait has 30 days to appeal against the ruling.

Notably, Rio Olympcs 2016 will start on August 5.