Kazakhstan NOC: Islamic Solidarity Games will develop friendship between Islamic countries - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ To participate in IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku as part of the Kazakh delegation will be 65 people, including 43 athletes in 7 sports: boxing, freestyle, wrestling, women's wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, taekwondo, volleyball (female).

Report informs citing the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

The NOC predict to win medals of different denominations in sports like boxing, judo, women's wrestling.

Athletes promising to win medals are Alimhanuly Janibek - boxing, Zhusupov Abylaikhan - boxing, Ibraev Rustam - judo, Kasymov Ayaulym - women's wrestling (58 kg.), Sedneva Marina (81 kg.) an others.

It was stressed that Islamic Solidarity Games will develop friendly relations between Islamic countries.

"Baku is a very hospitable and friendly city. On September 16, 1996 in Baku an agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of youth and sports. Based on this agreement, Kazakh athletes participate in all competitions and cultural events held in the territory of Azerbaijan, and also the representatives of Azerbaijan participate in all events held in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. And also, visa-free regime is available between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan", Kazakhstan NOC says.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku.