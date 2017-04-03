Kamran Aliyev: Drivers crossing Baku 2017 road strips will be fined 40 AZN

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Works on laying special lanes in connection with Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku have started.

Report informs, Head of the Department of Public Relations General Directorate of the State Traffic Police, Colonel Kamran Aliyev said to journalists that, only vehicles intended for the Games will be allowed to use those lanes: “Strips will be monitored for 24 hours. From May 1 to 25 other vehicles will not be allowed to use those lanes. Violators will be fined 40 AZN.

K. Aliyev noted that entry of vehicles from regions during that time will be restricted.

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May12-22.