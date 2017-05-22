Javid Gurbanov: I was also impressed by our volleyball players' singing national anthem - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Javid Gurbanov, President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) has commented on performances of men's and women's national teams at the "Baku 2017", the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

J. Gurbanov told Report that he highly appreciates taking second place by men's team, compared to the women's.

"Faig Garayev manages the women's team and such an expert may coach so playing volleyball players. However, the men's team is still new. They hold such a game for the first time and it is good to win silver medal. I believe that they will play better and improve in the future".

The AVF President also spoke about reading of the national anthem together with the women's volleyball team in the award ceremony. According to J.Gurbanov, every Azerbaijani citizen should know and heartily read the national anthem: "Of course, I was also impressed by our volleyball players' heartily and aloud reading of the Azerbaijani national anthem. It felt good to win. Azerbaijan's victory means everything".

The Head of the Federation added that expects only gold medal of the women's volleyball national team at the European Championship in Azerbaijan and Georgia on September 22-October 1.

Notably, the men's volleyball team coached by Farid Jalalov lost to the Iranian national team 0:3 in the Islamic Solidarity Games and took second place.