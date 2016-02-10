Japanese Olympic officials say Rio Olympics won't be affected by Zika virus

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Summer Olympics Games are scheduled to be held in August in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

So far officials estimate as many as 1.5 million people in Brazil have been infected with the zika virus.

Report informs, Tsunekazu Takeda, Chairman of the Japan Olympics Committee, said that he was unaware of concerns from Japanese athletes about the virus.

Boycotting the Olympics? I haven't heard about any such sentiment among Japanese athletes. We are all trying very hard to perform our best in Rio", he said.