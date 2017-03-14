IV Islamic Games athlete ambassadors on judo gave master classes

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The IV Islamic Solidarity Games athlete ambassadors launched master classes to the young athletes and teenagers willing to practice, within “Domestic Grassroots” program.

Report informs citing the Baku 2017 official Facebook page, first master-class took place on judo. In addition to the master-class by Olympic medalists Rustam Orujov and Elmar Gasimov at Neftchi Training Base, participants had a nice and interesting time.

Notably, wrestling master class will be held by champion and athlete ambassador Haji Aliyev at Olympic Wrestling Center on March 14. Football Master class with double champion, national team player and athlete ambassador of Baku 2017 Ruslan Abishov will take place at Bayil arena on March 15.