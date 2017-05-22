Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games closing today

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The closing ceremony of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held today, May 22.

Report informs, the event will start at the Baku Olympic Stadium, at 21:00 Baku time.

The countries participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be presented, artistic program will be shown. Flag-bearer of the Azerbaijani team will be European and World Champion judoka Elkhan Mammadov.

Notably, 54 countries took part in Baku-2017.

Azerbaijan has won the Games with 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Turkey grabbed 195 medals, including 71 gold, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals and became the first for number of the medals. Opening ceremony of the Games was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, May 12.