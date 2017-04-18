Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games: First day schedule

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ All start times of the competitions during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku have been identified.

In this regard, Report News Agency starts to post daily schedule of the Games.

The competitions will start 4 days before the opening ceremony to be held on May 12. Men's group stage football matches will be held on the first day of the games. Azerbaijani U-23 team will meet with Cameroon national team. The match will be held at "Bayıl Arena".

Tickets are on sale for 3 AZN.

Notably, opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12. The event will begin at 21:00. The closing ceremony scheduled for May 22, at 20:00.

May 8 (Monday)

Football

Group stage

Men's

10:30. Saudi Arabia - Morocco

"Azal Arena"

12:30. Algeria - Turkey

"Bayıl Arena"

16:30. Palestine - Oman

"Azal Arena"

18:30. Azerbaijan - Cameroon

"Bayıl Arena"