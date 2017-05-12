Islamic Games: Weightlifting schedule and list of participants named

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Schedule and list of participants of weightlifting competition in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games have been released.

Report was informed in Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), 130 athletes, including 51 women and 79 men, from 21 countries will appear on the platform for competition. Azerbaijan national team will participate with 8 female and 8 male athletes.

According to time-table, competitions will start at 12:00 every day during May 13-17. The competitions will be held in two weight classes on May 14, and in three classes in each of other days.

56 kg athletes will start the weightlifting competitions in Islamic Games. The first session will kick off on May 13, 12:00. Azerbaijani national athlete Elmar Aliyev will join the competition for medals in this weight class.

The competitions will be held at weightlifting hall of Weightlifting Academy in Shuvalan.