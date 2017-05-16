Islamic Games: Some medal-winning athletes awarded

© Report.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Victory Day project, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) held a meeting with medal-winning athletes on 8th tournament day of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee and ISSF Chingiz Huseynzade, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Azer Aliyev, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Elnur Mammadli and other guests attended the event.

Notably, Azerbaijani athletes won 18 medals on May 15.