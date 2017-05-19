Islamic Games: Semi-final games on table tennis - PHOTO

© Report.az

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Semi-final games on table tennis took place in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, representative of Azerbaijan Jing Ning reached the final after defeating Iranian Ned Shahsavari.

In the decisive meeting the athlete will meet with the representative of Turkey Melek Hu. Another Azerbaijani tennis player Miao Wang, who lost in the semi-final to M.Hu, will meet with N. Shakhsavari in the match for the 3rd place.

Notably, games for medals starting at 16:00 Baku time.

Photo by Firi Salim