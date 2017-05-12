Islamic Games: Competitions in 3 more sports start today

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On fifth day of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games the competitions on 6 sports will be held.
Report informs, after football, handball and volleyball, the competitions will be held in boxing, rhythmic gymnastics and tennis.
Men's handball team will meet with Morocco for 5th place. Finally, the women's tennis team will face Uzbekistan.
Also the opening ceremony will take place today.The event at the Baku Olympic Stadium starts at 21: 00 local time.
Friday, May 12
21:00 Opening Ceremony
Baku Olympic Stadium
Handball
Men
09:00. 7th place: Pakistan - Jordan
11:15. 5th place match: Azerbaijan - Morocco
"Sərhədçi" Sport Olympic Center
Volleyball
Group stage
Men
10:00. Qatar - Algeria
12:30. Iran - Saudi Arabia
Baku Crystal Hall 1
Rhythmic gymnastics
12:00. Qualifying round (hoop and ball)
National Gymnastics Arena
Tennis (starting from 10 00)
Women. Azerbaijan - Uzbekistan
Men. Jordan - Qatar
Men. Saudi Arabia - Turkey
Men. Turkmenistan - Uzbekistan
Women. Pakistan - Turkmenistan
Men. Azerbaijan - Pakistan
Baku Tennis Academy
Boxing (starting from 12 00)
Qualifying phase (60 kg, 64 kg, +91 kg)
+91 kg. Magomedrasul Majidov - Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)
Baku Crystal Hall 2
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook