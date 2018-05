Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Skeet shooter Nurana Jafarova, representing Azerbaijan at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games won a silver medal.

Report informs, she collected 42 points in women skeet shooting competition.

Turkish shooters Nur Banu Özpak and Izel Aydın became gold and bronze medal winners with 45 and 35 points respectively.