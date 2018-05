Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Another Azerbaijani shooter won bronze medal at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, N.Nasirova took third place in 10 m air pistol shooting with 211.5 points.

Gulnush Sebgatollahi from Iran won gold medal with 239.3 points, silver went to Egyptian representative Afaf El-Hodhod (236.3 points).