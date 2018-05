Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games won gold medal.

Report informs, 31-year-old athlete competed in shot put.

He showed the result of 13.95 m. Silver and bronze were won by the Iranians. Javid Ehsani Shakib showed the result of 13.74 m, Javad Dalaki - 13.06 m.

Notably, it became the 34th gold medal of Azerbaijan in the Games.