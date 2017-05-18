Islamic Games: Azerbaijani national football team qualifies for finals

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's U-23 national team has reached final in Baku-2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, team lead by Yashar Vahabzadeh won Algeria's team in semifinal 2: 0.

Ruslan Abishov and Magsad Isayev distinguished in match that took place in "Dalga Arena".

After the victory, Azerbaijani team has secured at least a silver medal.

Notably, the opponent of Azerbaijan will be winner of Cameroon - Oman match that starts at 18:30.

Decisive match will be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov on May 21.

The meeting starts at 20 00.

