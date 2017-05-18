 Top
    Islamic Games: Azerbaijani national football team qualifies for finals

    The rival will be a winner of Cameroon vs Oman match

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's U-23 national team has reached final in Baku-2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Report informs, team lead by Yashar Vahabzadeh won Algeria's team in semifinal 2: 0.

    Ruslan Abishov and Magsad Isayev distinguished in match that took place in "Dalga Arena".

    After the victory, Azerbaijani team has secured at least a silver medal.

    Notably, the opponent of Azerbaijan will be winner of Cameroon - Oman match that starts at 18:30.

    Decisive match will be held at the Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov on May 21.

    The meeting starts at 20 00.

    Football

    May 18

    Semifinal

    Algeria - Azerbaijan - 0: 2

    Goals: Ruslan Abishov 39. Magsad Isayev, 57

    Dalga Arena.

