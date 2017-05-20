Islamic Games: Azerbaijani diver won silver medal

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani diver won silver medal in “Baku-2017 " 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Report informs, 19 years old Artem Danilov after 6 jump attempts at 10-meter platform scored 308.70 points.

Turkish Kıvanc Gur won gold medal with 320.95 points, while the bronze medal was awarded to Iranian Sahnnam Nazarpur with 303.65 points.

Notably, this is second medal won by Artem Danilov. Together with Dmitry Sorokin he won bronze medal in synchronized 3m springboard.