Islamic Games: Two Azerbaijani boxers reach finals, one grabs bronze - UPDATED-2

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The semifinals stage of boxing started at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, from 7 representatives of Azerbaijan, Tayfur Aliyev was the first to enter the ring.

Tayfur Aliyev 56 kg met with the Uzbek Abdulkhai Sharakhmatov. At the end of the meeting, according to unanimous opinion of judges, Sharakhmatov was recognized as the winner.

The Azerbaijani boxer finished the Islamic Games with a bronze medal.

Kamran Shahsuvarly 75 has reached final. He defeated Yunnes Garrumi by unanimous decision of the judges.

In the final Shahsuvarly will meet with Tursinbay Kulahmet.

Teymur Mammadov fought Syrian Ala Eldin Gussun. In the first round he managed to knock his opponent down. In the end, the judges announced Azerbaijani boxer as winner.

Mammadov's final opponent will be Turkish Burak Akşin.

Boxing

56 kg. Tayfur Aliyev - Abdulkhai Sharakhmatov (Uzbekistan) - 0: 5

60 kg. Javid Chelebiev - Sultan Zaurbek (Kazakhstan)

69 kg. Tamerlan Abdullayev - Ilya Ochkin (Kazakhstan)

75 kg. Kamran Shahsuvarli - Younes Garrumi (Morocco)

81 kg. Rauf Rahimov - Abdelrahman Abdelgawad (Egypt)

91 kg. Teymur Mammadov - Ala Eldin Gussun (Syria)

+91 kg. Magomedrasul Majidov - Hussein Yashayish (Jordan)

Baku Crystal Hall-2.