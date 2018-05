Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxer Elvin Isayev dropped out of competition at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, 64kg boxer lost to Aliyor Noraliyev from Uzbekistan at 1/4 finals of the tournament.

Isayev is the second Azerbaijani boxers after Rufat Huseynov in 49kg who left the tournament at early stage.