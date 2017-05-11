 Top
    Islamic Games: Azerbaijan's female handball team qualified to semifinals as group leader

    Turkish team defeated in last group match

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national female handball team competing in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games played its last game at the group stage with Turkey.

    The hosts ended the first half ahead with the score 10:8. They further extended the lead after the break – 27:22.

    After this result, Azerbaijan national team became a single leader of the group with 6 points. The team managed by Georgi Voronov earlier defeated Uzbekistan - 47:21 and Cameroon - 28:26.

    In semifinals our team will meet with Uzbekistan, who ended the group stage without a point at last position. Turkish national team will meet with Cameroon. These games will be played on May 13. 

    The final match will take place on May 14.  

