    Islamic Games: Azerbaijan national football team will play with Saudi Arabia

    First matches in volleyball, and last matches in group stage of handball tournament start

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Groups stage matches of football, volleyball and handball tournaments in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will be played today.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan national football team will meet with Saudi Arabia in second game of the tournament. The squad led by Yashar Vahabzade played a tie with Cameroon in first game. Saudi Arabia lost to Morocco – 0:1.

    Also first matches in volleyball, and 3rd matches in group stage of Handball tournament will be played.

    Notably, the opening ceremony of the Islamic Games will be held on May 12.

    Thursday, 11 May 

    Football

    Group stage, 2nd match

    Group A

    12:30. Cameroon - Morocco

    Bayil Arena

    18:30. Azerbaijan - Saudi Arabia

    Bayil Arena

    Group B

    10:30. Oman - Turkey

    Azal Arena

    16:30. Palestine - Algeria

    Azal Arena

    Handball

    Group stage, 3rd match

    Men

    Group A

    11:15. Saudi Arabia – Pakistan

    20:15. Algeria - Azerbaijan

    Group B

    09:00. İraq – Morocco

    18:00. Jordan – Turkey

    Women

    Group A

    13:30. Uzbekistan – Cameroon

    15:45. Azerbaijan – Turkey

    “Sərhədçi” Sport Complex

    Volleyball

    Group stage, 1st matches

    Men

    Group A

    10:00. Turkey - Turkmenistan

    21:30.Azerbaijan- Pakistan

    Baku Crystal Hall 1

    Women

    Group A

    12:30. Turkey - Tajikistan

    19:00.Azerbaijan- Kyrgyzstan

    Baku Crystal Hall 

