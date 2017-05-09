Baku 2017: Azerbaijan's national female volleyball squad named

© Report.az

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national team of female volleyball to compete in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was announced.

Report was informed in press service of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), manager Faig Garayev gave chance to 14 players. These are Polina Rahimova, Valeria Mammadova, Kseniya Poznyak, Kristina Yagubova, Yana Kulan, Olena Hasanova, Odina Bayramova, Yelizaveta Samadova, Katerina Jidkova, Aynur Karimova, Jeyran Aliyeva, Shafagat Habibova, Oksana Kiselyova and Ayshan Abdulazimova.

Notably, in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games the Azerbaijani national team will meet with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkey on May 11, 13 and 14. Semifinal matches will be played on May 17, bronze medal and final matches May 18.