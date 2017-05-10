Islamic Games: Azerbaijan female handball team take next victory

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national female hardball team participating in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games defeated Uzbekistan in its second game of the tournament, Report informs.

The hosts crashed the opponent with the score 47:21. Taking lead at first minutes of the game, the Azerbaijan national team ended the first half ahead – 23:9. They further increased the lead after break.

In another match of the day Turkey took victory over Cameroon – 33:31 (19:16).

Notably Azerbaijan defeated Cameroon – 28:26, and Turkey beat Uzbekistan - 31:21 on the first day of the tournament.

Last games of the group will be played on May 11: Azerbaijan vs Turkey, Uzbekistan vs Cameroon.

Each of Azerbaijan and Turkey has 4 points after 2 games. Uzbekistan and Cameroon have no points.