Islamic Games: 3 Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach final

Baku. May 19. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestling competition started in Baku 2017,4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, today wrestlers perform in 4 weight categories. 3 of the representatives of Azerbaijan reached the final, finishing the meeting with a big advantage. Only Jabrayil Hasanov (74 kg) lost in the first meeting.

Free-style wrestling

57 kg

Final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Jandos Ismayilov (Kazakhstan)

1/2 final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Uzun Nebi (Turkey) - 13: 2

1/4 final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Roland Tambi Nforsonq (Cameroon) - early victory with full superiority

65 kg

FINAL. Muhammad Muslimov - Meysam Nasiri (Iran)

1/2 final. Muhammad Muslimov - Malik Jan Sadid (Afghanistan) - early victory with full superiority

1/4 final. Muhammad Muslimov - Mabunda Kumba Mabali (Guinea-Bissau) - early victory with full superiority

1/8. Muhammad Muslimov - Asi Innosent Abbe (Cote d'Ivoire) - 11: 0

74 kg

1/8. Jabrail Hasanov - Peyman Yarahmadi (Iran) - 1: 3

97 kg

FINAL. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Amir Mohammadi (Iran)

1/2 final. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Abdallah Karem (Syria) - 9: 0

1/4 final. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Yusup Melejayev (Turkmenistan) - early victory with full superiority

The Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena.