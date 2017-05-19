 Top
    Close photo mode

    Islamic Games: 3 Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers reach final

    Jabrayil Hasanov was defeted© Report.az

    Baku. May 19. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestling competition started in Baku 2017,4th Islamic Solidarity Games. 

    Report informs, today wrestlers perform in 4 weight categories. 3 of the representatives of Azerbaijan reached the final, finishing the meeting with a big advantage. Only Jabrayil Hasanov (74 kg) lost in the first meeting.

    Free-style wrestling

    57 kg

    Final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Jandos Ismayilov (Kazakhstan)

    1/2 final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Uzun Nebi (Turkey) - 13: 2

    1/4 final. Mahir Amiraslanov - Roland Tambi Nforsonq (Cameroon) - early victory with full superiority

    65 kg

    FINAL. Muhammad Muslimov - Meysam Nasiri (Iran)

    1/2 final. Muhammad Muslimov - Malik Jan Sadid (Afghanistan) - early victory with full superiority

    1/4 final. Muhammad Muslimov - Mabunda Kumba Mabali (Guinea-Bissau) - early victory with full superiority

    1/8. Muhammad Muslimov - Asi Innosent Abbe (Cote d'Ivoire) - 11: 0

    74 kg

    1/8. Jabrail Hasanov - Peyman Yarahmadi (Iran) - 1: 3

    97 kg

    FINAL. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Amir Mohammadi (Iran)

    1/2 final. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Abdallah Karem (Syria) - 9: 0

    1/4 final. Nurmagomed Hajiyev - Yusup Melejayev (Turkmenistan) - early victory with full superiority 

    The Heydar Aliyev Sports Arena.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi