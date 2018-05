Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani para-athletes won gold medals at theBaku 2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Report informs, they distinguished in long jump in the category of T11.

Elchin Muradov won gold with a result of 5.76 m, Zeyniddin Bilalov - bronze medal with a result of 5.22 m.Abdul Dalimunte who jumped 5.28 m won silver.