Baku 2017: Turkish national team defeated by Algeria

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next football match was held within the framework of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, in first round match of B Group national have met teams of Algeria and Turkey.

During the first half of the meeting at "Bayil Arena" Turkish national team was leading with 1:0 score and after the break Algerian national team scored 2 goals and became a winner.

Notably, another meeting of first round will be held between Palestine and Oman. The match to be held in AZAL Arena starts at 16:30 local time.