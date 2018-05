Islamic Games: First rivals of Azerbaijani boxers revealed

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Draw of boxing tournament to be held within the framework of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku was thrown.

Report informs, team members and opponents of 27 countries that will participate in the tournament revealed. Double world champion Magommedrasul Majidov will be the first to enter the ring. He will compete in the 1/4 final on the opening day of the competition.

Boxing competitions will be held at 12: 00 in "Baku Crystal Hall". The finals will be held on May 18.

May 12

+91 kg. 1/4 finals. Magomedrasul Majidov - Nurlan Saparbay (Kazakhstan)

May 13

52 kg. 1/8. Masud Yusifzada - Ömer Koç (Turkey)

75 kg. 1/8. Kamran Shahsuvarli - Desmond Amsterdam (Guyana)

81 kg. 1/8. Rauf Rahimov - Adli Mohd Hafidz (Malaysia)

May 14

60 kg. 1/4 finals. Javid Chalabiyev - Joel Volliamson (Guyana) / Hakan Doğan (Turkey)

69 kg. 1/8. Tamerlan Abdullayev - Muhemmetmirat Sahedov (Turkmenistan)

91 kg. 1/4 finals. Teymur Mammadov - Sardorbek Begaliyev (Uzbekistan)

May 15

49 kg. 1/4 finals. Rufat Huseynov - Tolgahan Öztürk (Turkey) / Omid Ahmadisafa (Iran)

56 kg. 1/4 finals. Tayfur Aliyev - Taoufik Kachfi (Morocco)

May 16

64 kg. 1/4 finals. Elvin Isayev - Aliyor Noraliyov (Uzbekistan).