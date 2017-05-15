Islamic Games: Azerbaijani shooter grabs gold medal for third time

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ruslan Lunev, representing Azerbaijan in shooting at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games won another gold medal.

Report informs, Lunev took the 1st place with 573 points at shooting competition from a standard pistol at a distance of 25 m.

Representative of Qatar Ahmet Zayed al-Shamari won silver with 569 points, and Özgür Varlık from Turkey won bronze with 562 points.

Notably, this is the third medal of Ruslan Lunev in these Islamic Games and the 27th gold medal of Azerbaijan.