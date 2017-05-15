Islamic Games: Azerbaijani men's judo team wins gold - UPDATED

© Report.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's judo team wins gold at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

Report informs, the team members defeated Algerians.

Azerbaijan judokas, having defeated Algerian national team at the final, rose to the highest level of the honorable pedestal.

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judo team reached finals in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, representative of the host country won Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

Before Azerbaijan’s team has defeated Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. In the final an opponent will be a winner of Kazakhstan - Algeria meeting.