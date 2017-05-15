 Top
    Close photo mode

    Islamic Games: Azerbaijani men's judo team wins gold - UPDATED

    Representative of host country won Uzbekistan in semifinals© Report.az

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani men's judo team wins gold at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Report informs, the team members defeated Algerians.

    Azerbaijan judokas, having defeated Algerian national team at the final, rose to the highest level of the honorable pedestal.

    ***13:10 

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judo team reached finals in Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. 

    Report informs, representative of the host country won Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

    Before Azerbaijan’s team has defeated Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. In the final an opponent will be a winner of Kazakhstan - Algeria meeting.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi