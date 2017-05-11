Islamic Games: Afghanistan not sends 70 athletes to Baku because of financial problems

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan will be represented by 17 athletes in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, spokesman for the National Olympic's Committee Ehsanullah Nero told Tolo News.

According to him, their 5 athletes will compete in wushu, 3 - judo, 5- wrestling, 2 - swimming and 2 - para-athletics. E. Nero said that previously the country planned to send 110-member delegation, however, due to the lack of financial support from the state the participation of only 70 athletes will be possible.

“A total of 30 athletes and coaches will attend the big event. We were ready to send 110 individuals but due to lack of government’s financial support our 70 athletes were deprived of going to the event,” Ehsanullah Nero said.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.

However, football and handball competitions and from today volleyball competitions have already started on May 8.