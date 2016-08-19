 Top
    Iranian athlete wins first women's Olympic medal

    Kimia Alizadeh won Olympic bronze medal during the women’s taekwondo competition

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Kimia Alizadeh made Iranian history on Thursday after she won an Olympic bronze medal during the women’s taekwondo competition.

    Report informs citing NTV channel, Alizadeh is the first Iranian female to ever win a medal at the Olympic Games, claiming third place after defeating Sweden’s Nikita Glasnovic 5-1 in the under-57kg division.

    With Alizadeh’s third place finish on Thursday, Iran’s medal count is now 5, with 2 golds in weightlifting and 3 bronzes in taekwondo and wrestling.

