Iran NOC: Azerbaijan has all opportunities to host IV Islamic Games at high level - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The composition of the Iranian delegation will consist of 270 members, including 145 athletes during the IV Islamic Games to be held in Baku. Report informs citing the Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC).

According to the committee, they expect to win more medals in sports, such as wushu, karate, wrestling, weightlifting and taekwondo.

"Azerbaijan has all the opportunities to host IV Islamic Games at a high level and mass media can enlighten basic teachings of Islam such as solidarity and friendship among athletes from all around the world that meet each other and demonstrate fair competition", said in NOC.

Iran's National Olympic Committee noted that with new high-level sports infrastructures Azerbaijan is rapidly developing country in accordance with international standards.

Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku, May 12-22.