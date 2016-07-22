IOC reveals 45 new doping failures from Beijing and London

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that reanalysis of the second wave of samples from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 has resulted in Provisional Adverse Analytical Findings (PAAFs) of 30 athletes from Beijing and dverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) of 15 athletes from London.

Report informs referring to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) website.

The second wave of the Beijing 2008 retests focused mainly on medallists, as will subsequent testing. Of the 30 latest PAAFs from Beijing 2008, 23 were medallists. The 30 athletes were from four sports and eight National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The 15 athletes with AAFs from London 2012 represented two sports and 9 NOCs.

In total, 1,243 doping samples from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 were selected to be reanalysed in wave one and wave two.

The athletes, NOCs and IFs concerned are being informed, after which the proceedings against the athletes can begin. All athletes found to have infringed the anti-doping rules will be banned from competing at the Olympic Games Rio 2016.