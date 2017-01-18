Internal Troops will be ready for IV Islamic Solidarity Games and Formula 1 in Baku

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, operational meeting under minister was held in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on summary of service and fighting activity of the Internal Troops in 2016.

Report informs citing the MIA press service.

Opening the meeting, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, Colonel General Ramil Usubov mentioned large scale works in the field of army building, improvement of service and fighting activity of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as in all areas of life of society in 2016 under leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as well as further strengthening of material-technical base of the troops, purchase of modern weapons and equipment, conduction of purposeful actions to solve social problems of the staff.

Mentioning sporting events of international importance such as "IV Islamic Solidarity Games" and "2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix" in Baku this year, the minister required implementation of all organizational measures in due time, bringing forces and means to the state of readiness before each event.

At the end, the minister once again stressed creation of all necessary conditions for the staff by President of Azerbaijani Republic, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for successful performance of official duties, great state attention to the staff as well as expressed further professional implementation of statutory duties as a response to this attention and trust, continuation of serving to the people, state with greater determination.